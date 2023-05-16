Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN - Part 4

The powers that be, inexplicably recommended, promoted and mandated an untested, experimental vaccine for our children.
We now see our kids, collapsing, dying in their sleep, having brain haemorrhages, pulmonary embolisms and turbo cancers.
When will the truth come out and justice be served??
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.