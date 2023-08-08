There's a reason Western Media doesn't challenge the fantasy peddled by @vonderleyen and her cronies about #Russia

It's because they don't want you to see this. They don't want you to think for yourselves. They want you right where they've got you.

About the launch, Cynthia:

Preparations for a historic launch are nearing completion at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Here's how the "Soyuz-2.1b" looks with the "Luna-25" station – it has already been transported to the launch site at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

This lunar mission is set to become the first in the history of modern Russia. The launch is scheduled for 02:10 Moscow time on August 11.

Furthermore, "Luna-25" is intended to become the first station to land at the South Pole of the moon.