The Illustrated Protocols of Zion - Dr. David Duke

InnerLight Published August 6, 2022







The Protocols of Zion

in Modern English

Chapters:

Protocol I What We Believe

Protocol II Economic Wars

Protocol III Methods of Conquest

Protocol IV Materialism to Replace Religion

Protocol V Despotism and Modern Progress

Protocol VI Take-Over Technique

Protocol VII World-Wide Wars

Protocol VIII Provisional Government

Protocol IX Re-education

Protocol X Preparing for Power

Protocol XI The Totalitarian State

Protocol XII Control of the Media

Protocol XIII Distractions

Protocol XIV Assault on Religion

Protocol XV Ruthless Suppression

Protocol XVI Brainwashing

Protocol XVII Abuse of Authority

Protocol XVIII Arrest of Opponents

Protocol XIX Rulers and People

Protocol XX Financial Program

Protocol XXI Loans and Credit

Protocol XXII Power of Gold

Protocol XXIII Instilling Obedience

Protocol XXIV Qualities of the Ruler

Protocol #1 - What we Believe

1-2. Let's discuss the differences between us Jews and them Goyim (non-Jews).

People are basically evil by nature. The bad people in this world far outnumber the good. So the best form of government is not one that holds reasoned discussions with its people, but one that uses tyranny.