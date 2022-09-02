The Illustrated Protocols of Zion - Dr. David Duke

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InnerLight Published August 6, 2022
The Protocols of Zion
in Modern English
Chapters:
Protocol I What We Believe
Protocol II Economic Wars
Protocol III Methods of Conquest
Protocol IV Materialism to Replace Religion
Protocol V Despotism and Modern Progress
Protocol VI Take-Over Technique
Protocol VII World-Wide Wars
Protocol VIII Provisional Government
Protocol IX Re-education
Protocol X Preparing for Power
Protocol XI The Totalitarian State
Protocol XII Control of the Media
Protocol XIII Distractions
Protocol XIV Assault on Religion
Protocol XV Ruthless Suppression
Protocol XVI Brainwashing
Protocol XVII Abuse of Authority
Protocol XVIII Arrest of Opponents
Protocol XIX Rulers and People
Protocol XX Financial Program
Protocol XXI Loans and Credit
Protocol XXII Power of Gold
Protocol XXIII Instilling Obedience
Protocol XXIV Qualities of the Ruler
Protocol #1 - What we Believe
1-2. Let's discuss the differences between us Jews and them Goyim (non-Jews).
People are basically evil by nature. The bad people in this world far outnumber the good. So the best form of government is not one that holds reasoned discussions with its people, but one that uses tyranny.