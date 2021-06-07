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FREEMASONS - X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion - ALTIYAN CHILDS
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183 views • June 07, 2021
X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion by Altiyan Childs, was his only video on YouTube. I was fortunate to discover it and listen to the entire 5 hours plus, before it was quickly taken down with the excuse as bullying and harassment. It was well worth the time. This video was heading toward 1 million views in less than a week. Unfortunately, we have all grown use to this censorship, of views and hiding truths.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
The following was listed under Altiyan's original video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ4NTdSK5ac&;ab_channel=AltiyanChilds
Send any genuine queries to [email protected]
Royalty free music from
http://www.FesliyanStudios.com
&
Machina by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
The following was listed under Altiyan's original video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ4NTdSK5ac&;ab_channel=AltiyanChilds
Send any genuine queries to [email protected]
Royalty free music from
http://www.FesliyanStudios.com
&
Machina by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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