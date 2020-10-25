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ABSOLUTELY DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS 4
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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116 views • October 25, 2020
Scott continues to unpack Psalm 145:3 (LXX); Psalm 146:3 (NIV) as he examines the leaders into which people are eagerly and anxiously placing their trust and hope. When one honestly steps back and evaluates this phenomenon, it becomes painfully apparent that humanity is suffering a severe case of Stockholm Syndrome as they are siding with those who seek to destroy them.


Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

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Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv


Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:

http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

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SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
politicsdeceptiondemocidediscerning of spiritsstockholm syndrome
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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