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Book calls out COVID19 German researchers
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47 views • September 21, 2020
Del Bigtree with Sucharit Bhakdi and Karina Reiss, September 18, 2020
German researchers, Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD and Dr. Karina Reiss PhD, credited with 360+ publications on Immunology, Virology, Inflammation, & Pathology, have now written a book detailing staggering concerns over Public Health measures taken during the pandemic. They join Del for an eye-opening conversation you don’t want to miss.
The book (Make it a best seller)
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/corona-false-alarm-karina-reiss-phd/1137565564
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/corona-false-alarm/
https://www.bookdepository.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Karina-Reiss-Sucharit-Bhakdi/9781645020578
https://www.amazon.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Facts-Figures/dp/1645020576/
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/724682985056299/
German researchers, Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD and Dr. Karina Reiss PhD, credited with 360+ publications on Immunology, Virology, Inflammation, & Pathology, have now written a book detailing staggering concerns over Public Health measures taken during the pandemic. They join Del for an eye-opening conversation you don’t want to miss.
The book (Make it a best seller)
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/corona-false-alarm-karina-reiss-phd/1137565564
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/corona-false-alarm/
https://www.bookdepository.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Karina-Reiss-Sucharit-Bhakdi/9781645020578
https://www.amazon.com/Corona-False-Alarm-Facts-Figures/dp/1645020576/
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/724682985056299/
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