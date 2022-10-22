Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why I LOVE Turpentine! - (My 8 Year Experience With Using Turpentine)
102 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW

Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why I LOVE Turpentine! - (My 8 Year Experience With Using Turpentine)


I wanted to share with you all Why I LOVE Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) which is great for its potent healing and detoxification benefits.


In this video, I go into sharing with you my first experience with Turpentine 8 years ago, why I still use Turpentine still 8 years later on a weekly basis and the mistakes I made when I was first starting out with using Turpentine to eradicate a systemic candida overgrowth I had been suffering with for years and much more.


If you want to hear about everything I have to mention on the things mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentinepure gum spirits of turpentinesun fruit dan turpentineturpentine protocolhow to use turpentinesun fruit danhealing with turpentineturpentine healingtaking turpentinehow to take turpentineturpentine testimonialdrinking turpentineis it safe to take turpentineturpentine paint stripperis it dangerous to take turpentineturpentine toxic paint stripperwhy i love turpentineturpentine journeymy turpentine journeyturpentine personal experienceturpentine experienceturpentine healing journeymy experience with using turpentineis turpentine dangerous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket