Trump the king of jesters or Trump the jester of kings?

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-first-a-strongman-now-a-king-donald-trump-has-become-americas/

Opinion; First a strongman, now a king – Donald Trump has become America’s modern monarch; Published by Andrew Cohen; © Copyright 2022 The Globe and Mail Inc. All rights reserved.; Date published: February 7, 2020; Date last updated: February 12, 2020; Photo Illustration: The Globe And Mail; Source; Images: Reuters/Istock; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://frontpagelive.com/2020/05/27/7-blistering-anti-trump-ads-that-are-giving-the-internet-a-lot-to-talk-about/

7 blistering, anti-Trump ads that are giving Twitter a lot to talk about; Published by Amy Penn; © Front Page Live 2022; Photograph credit: Screenshot / YouTube; Date and time published: 05/27/2020, 10:34 am ET; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3:

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/10/7/1890543/-Chauncey-Gardner-s-evil-twin

Chauncey Gardner's evil twin; Published by K S LaVida

Community (This content is not subject to review by Daily Kos staff prior to publication.); © Kos Media, LLC.; Date and time published: Monday, October 07, 2019, 11:39 am EDT, Photograph posted by popculturephilosopher.com and Royalty Free Images from Istock; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4:

https://sethbalthazar.com/2019/08/02/the-trump-card/

The Trump Card — Who is Trump?; The Joker; Published by The STORY OF THE NEW EARTH; Date published: unknown; Image credit: unknown; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





Source 5: https://biblehub.com/

Sublink: https://biblehub.com/james/1-8.htm

Sublink: https://biblehub.com/daniel/8-25.htm

Published by Bible Hub; Old and new testament scriptures; (James 1:8) & (Daniel 8:25); Date published: unknown; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/sIV-RwYbWio

Trump keeps referring to himself in the third person; Published by Washington Post; YouTube; Date published: August 17, 2019; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/dY7byG1YGwg

Bill Gates Dishes About President Donald Trump Meetings In Exclusive Video | All In | MSNBC; Published by MSNBC; YouTube; Date published: May 17, 2018; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.





Source 8:

https://www.mediaite.com/trump/trump-declares-himself-father-of-the-vaccine-as-he-rips-johnson-johnson-pause-stupid-thing-to-do/

Trump Declares Himself ‘Father of the Vaccine’ as He Rips Johnson & Johnson Pause: ‘Stupid Thing to Do’; Published by Colby Hall; © 2022 Mediaite, LLC.; Date and time published: April 29, 2021, 7:44 am; Date of website access: May 1, 2022.