MISS MYRTICE CATO AND MISS MAGGIE GRIFFIN,, Sworn In For The State, 160th To Testify

MISS MYRTICE CATO and MISS MAGGIE GRIFFIN, both sworn for the State, testified that they had seen Miss Rebecca Carson go into the ladies' dressing room on the fourth floor with Leo M. Frank two or three times during working hours; that there were other ladies working on the fourth floor at the time this happened.