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Study: Psychopaths and Narcissists Exploit Virtue-Signaling and Victimhood
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132 views • April 27, 2021
Studies confirm people who "virtue signal" their woke mindset are more likely to be psychopaths and narcissists.
Of course this study simply confirms what most of us intuitively know: that bad people take advantage of other people's good intentions to gain power.
I also discuss how to protect yourself from virtue-signaling psychopaths.
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Of course this study simply confirms what most of us intuitively know: that bad people take advantage of other people's good intentions to gain power.
I also discuss how to protect yourself from virtue-signaling psychopaths.
Join my email list so we never get disconnected if Youtube decides to banish me: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
And if you want to follow and watch on other platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/JoeJarvis/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5w5pEG84b9Rw/
Odysee/ LBRY: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@joejarvis:4
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