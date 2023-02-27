Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN - OFFICIAL GOV’T DOCS EXPOSE 14 YEAR HISTORY
617 views
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published Yesterday |

Barack and Michelle Obama have been named by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking victims. According to official documents, former First Lady Michelle Obama registered to vote as a man from 1994 until 2008. The documents also reveal Obama officially changed her sex to female in 2008, the same year her husband was running for the presidency.
Source: https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket