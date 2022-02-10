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United Network News - Live@5 - Freedom Convoy, Trudeau, Burkina Faso Uprising, Deep-State in Africa & The New Financial System Plus...
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32 views • February 10, 2022
United Network News walks through the events of this week. From the truckers taking a stand in Canada to the dark AI fading away and major corporations being restricted.
Unlearn More Here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Peace and Restoration Consortium Link: https://lifeforce.global/gprc/i
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Unlearn More Here: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Peace and Restoration Consortium Link: https://lifeforce.global/gprc/i
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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