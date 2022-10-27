Create New Account
03. Quietening the Soul: Choosing a Foundation of Truth
Freedomshock
Published a month ago |

In this third episode of the "Quietening the Soul" series, Scott Warren of freedomshock.com discusses that our souls cannot be structured and orderly, unless there is a 'plumb-line,' to serve as a guide. Disorderly, unstructured souls are bent toward consumerism, while souls that are inspired by divine guidance are natural creators who make the world a better place for everyone.

Keywords
christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

