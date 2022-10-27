03. Quietening the Soul: Choosing a Foundation of Truth

In this third episode of the "Quietening the Soul" series, Scott Warren of freedomshock.com discusses that our souls cannot be structured and orderly, unless there is a 'plumb-line,' to serve as a guide.
Disorderly, unstructured souls are bent toward consumerism, while souls that are inspired by divine guidance are natural creators who make the world a better place for everyone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.