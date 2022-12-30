12/29/22: BIDEN’s Vacation= Neville, LoanLogics, SUN Capital, Quant, LCX #CBDCPrisonPlanet - You Are Free TV

12/29/22: Biden vacations at billionaire Bill Neville’s villa in St. Croix as WW3 escalates with Zelensky calling for NATO “Liquidation” of Iran drone and missile operations- a gift from BHO! Meanwhile, Neville’s LoanLogics, LoanBeam, with SUN Capital, aggregating Americans banking data with AI machine learning for the Social credit score system- the real reason for the new IRS Army. Quant set to be the global currency CBDC out of Lichtenstein based LCX “Physical Validation” network...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Here are the links for today’s video:
Read the patents and docs in play to create the Nano-IoB network for CBDC's:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/5g-reset/#scroll-content
https://nationalfile.com/ukrainian-presidential-aide-demands-liquidation-of-iranian-weapons-factories/
https://gellerreport.com/2018/02/obama-drone-givt-iran.html/
https://nypost.com/2022/12/28/biden-staying-at-st-croix-villa-of-donors-who-got-state-dinner-invite/
https://www.housingwire.com/articles/2020-hw-vanguard-bill-neville/
https://loanlogics.com/pr-LoanBeam.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sun-capital-partners-affiliate-agrees-102300894.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAAON9jzc4s7bcvFm0JNNwMQjwH4fD8xxVZMXWIxG2dDLP_3FfhzyZeQkRfh0TXXImXq3qfsDWTQPVvgkTA4ehze9aUCyM-XWyTSMBMnBz95OZaMuRbCRuq_awBQboftsr43LaEjE71wgWGoDzknBa0UzMnA4e8JZYxW2kH4y76wU
https://quant.network/news/quant-partners-with-lcx-to-advance-cbdc-settlement-implementation/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/lcx-becomes-first-physical-validator-120000122.html
Tiamonds. LCX:
https://loanlogics.com/pr-LoanBeam.html
Davos/WEF meets in 16 days:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/11/annual-meeting-davos-2023/
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for the demise of the WEF! We Are Free!
