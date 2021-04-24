Peter Navarro: Apr. 21st, 2021 the Dark Side of Jul. 4th 1776

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4/21/2021 Peter Navarro compares this day, Apr. 21st, 2021 to the dark side of Jul. 4th 1776, as the headline of Financial Times of London is “Xi calls for New World Order”. Traitors in Wall Street such as Steve Schwarzman give Xi the imprimatur of declaring CCP China as the new global leader of the economics, and geopolitics of the world while Xi and the CCP celebrate the death of Donald J Trump and Tough to China policy. This is a very bad day for America.