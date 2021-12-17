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There Is No Other One (That Can Take Away Your Sins) New Song and (End Times Message)
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42 views • December 17, 2021
I turned on the camera, sat down at the electric piano, and The Almighty God downloaded a new song into my spirit. It seems to have a traditional sound to it, and it might even be considered country gospel. I'm not a fan of country gospel but what ever the Lord wants me to play.
All music on videos by Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE. 2021. are original, written, and performed by Mark Shannon Kelley. Edited by Charis Kelley. Listened to by you. Share it!
SoundWorKs 2021.
All music on videos by Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE. 2021. are original, written, and performed by Mark Shannon Kelley. Edited by Charis Kelley. Listened to by you. Share it!
SoundWorKs 2021.
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