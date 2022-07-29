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A Good Death? The Midazolam Murders (A Documentary from Ickonic.com)
Each year, tens of thousands of elderly and terminally ill patients are quietly euthanised in NHS facilities. In hospitals, care homes and hospices, behind closed doors, their deaths are hastened in what appears to be a caring and humane way. But how has this practice of euthanasia – illegal in the UK and carrying a life prison sentence – become so widespread and acceptable? And why are people who are nowhere near the end of their lives being given killer ‘cocktails’ of drugs that are used in many US states for executions?
This video:
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https://rumble.com/v1dq083-a-good-death-documentary-about-involuntary-euthanasia-with-midazolam.html