Jews Can't Believe in Jesus

Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Sep 19, 2023
Rabbi Schneider had an opportunity to be featured on Newsmax to discuss Rosh Hashanah but it took an unexpected turn. Rabbi witnessed to an Orthodox Jewish Rabbi. In this video Rabbi discussed why Jews can believe in Jesus.
****3 REASONS JEWS REJECT JESUS**** • 3 Reasons Jews Reject Jesus
