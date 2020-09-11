Do America - Mark Knopfler [Trump 2020 version]

Mark Freuder Knopfler OBE (born 12 August 1949) is a Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He was the lead guitarist, singer, and songwriter for the rock band Dire Straits, which he co-founded with his younger brother, David Knopfler, in 1977. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland and raised in Ashburton, Gosforth Newcastle upon Tyne, England.Dire Straits recorded six albums, including Brothers in Arms (1985), one of the bestselling albums in history. After they disbanded in 1995, Knopfler began a solo career, and has produced nine solo albums. He has composed and produced film scores for nine films, including Local Hero (1983), Cal (1984), The Princess Bride (1987), Wag the Dog and Altamira (2016). He has worked with musicians including B.B. King, Chet Atkins, Chris Botti, John Anderson, the Chieftains, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Joan Armatrading, Bryan Ferry, George Jones, Phil Lynott, Donal Lunny, Van Morrison, Steely Dan, Sting, Emmylou Harris and James Taylor, sometimes working as a session musician. He has produced albums for Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, and Randy Newman.Described by Classic Rock as a virtuoso,[3] Knopfler is a fingerstyle guitarist and was ranked 27th on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time". As of 2009, he and Dire Straits had sold more than 120 million records. A four-time Grammy Award winner, Knopfler is the recipient of the Edison Award, the Steiger Award and the Ivor Novello Award, as well as holding three honorary doctorate degrees in music from universities in the United Kingdom. Knopfler was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Dire Straits in 2018.Mark Freuder Knopfler OBE born 12 August 1949) is a Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He was the lead guitarist, singer, and songwriter for the rock band Dire Straits, which he co-founded with his younger brother, David Knopfler, in 1977. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland and raised in Ashburton, Gosforth Newcastle upon Tyne, England.Dire Straits recorded six albums, including Brothers in Arms (1985) one of the bestselling albums in history. After they disbanded in 1995, Knopfler began a solo career, and has produced nine solo albums.[1] He has composed and produced film scores for nine films, including Local Hero (1983), Cal (1984), The Princess Bride , Wag the Dog (1997) and Altamira.Described by Classic Rock as a virtuoso,[3] Knopfler is a fingerstyle guitarist and was ranked 27th on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".[4] As of 2009, he and Dire Straits had sold more than 120 million records.[5][6] A four-time Grammy Award winner, Knopfler is the recipient of the Edison Award, the Steiger Award and the Ivor Novello Award, as well as holding three honorary doctorate degrees in music from universities in the United Kingdom.[7][8] Knopfler was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Dire Straits in 2018.United States versionNo. Title Length1. "What It Is" 4:572. "Sailing to Philadelphia" (featuring James Taylor) 5:293. "Who's Your Baby Now" 3:054. "Baloney Again" 5:095. "The Last Laugh" (featuring Van Morrison) 3:226. "Do America" 4:117. "El Macho" 5:298. "Prairie Wedding" 4:269. "Wanderlust" 3:5210. "Speedway at Nazareth" 6:2311. "Junkie Doll" 4:3412. "Silvertown Blues" 5:3213. "Sands of Nevada"Trump's MAGA music has rock 'n roll iconsDonald Trump in musicFrom Wikipedia, the free encyclopediaJump to navigationJump to searchMultiple songs, albums, bands and performances have referenced Donald Trump or his various brands, including Trump Tower, his TV show.While recent songs refer to Trump's campaign, election, and tenure as President of the United States, more than 200 songs refer to Trump prior to his campaigns for president.Most earlier references to Trump in lyrics revolve around his status as a business tycoon, but then shifted toward a stance more critical of his politics as he attempted to attain public office. With his victory in the presidential election, Trump's prominence in hip-hop music has been likened to that of Ronald Reagan's in hardcore punk during the 1980s.Outside of hip hop, most lyrical references to Trump have appeared in songs ranging from satires of the billionaire, to outright protest in varying degrees of explicitness. One of the earliest Trump send-ups was the 1990 ballad "Donald Trump (Black Version)" written by Prince for fellow Minneapolis act the Time in which singer Morris Day calls himself a black version of Donald Trump, who can use his riches to "fulfill [a woman's] every wish, [and her] every dream". In 1992 Irish folk-rock group Goats Don't Shave had a #4 hit with "Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal," which references Trump's casino business in imagining an Irish county that becomes a gambling mecca