Part A Kerry Cassidy says the 500 missing children in Lahaina might have been taken for human trafficking. She , Michael and Nino Rodrigues agree it was direct energy weapons that caused the fires.
Published 19 hours ago
Wait until you see part B. Holly Molly. This is heavy stuff. Mind numbing.
