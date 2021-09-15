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What is going on in Australia?!
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230 views • September 15, 2021
These videos, which I would prefer not to believe, indicate that ivermectin, which is banned by the TGA is in fact being used in hospitals to treat the VACCINATED while the unvaccinated are put on ventilators.
All this while people who put out desperate messages to "get vaccinated" were paid crisis actors.
Unbelievable!
All this while people who put out desperate messages to "get vaccinated" were paid crisis actors.
Unbelievable!
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