Emergency This Weekend
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


May 24, 2023


High Level U.S. Politicians will be “vacationing” Memorial Day weekend at various undisclosed “Continuity of Government” locations. People are supposed to be at their destinations no later than May 27, 2023. The reason for the satellite cell phones is “to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event”. Do they know something we don’t?


00:00 - US Gov’t Planning Cellular Outage

03:53 - Senators issued Satellite Phones

05:24 - BlackRock takes Big Stake in Sprott Silver

09:58 - Red Alert

15:40 - Bill Gate’s Landholdings

17:03 - Climate Change Hysteria

19:31 - Daniel Daves Dream

24:28 - Joseph’s Kitchen

25:41 - Watchmen’s Conference


