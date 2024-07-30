BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catholics “in Ukraine”, Dead Son Club, War, “Christian Trump”? “Dominionism”, Assassination
Resistance Rising
9 months ago

SR 2024-07-29 Jesuit Thumb in Ukraine

Topic list:

* Air Force veteran Michael “Garand Thumb” Jones is a YouTube multi-millionaire: is this why?
* What exactly is going on with the “Russia-Ukraine war”?
* The danger of video-gaming false realities and who is it that created them?
* Flying Monkey Ross helps Johnny add to “the Dead Son Club”.
* Johnny recaps U.S. “incompetence” that got young Americans slaughtered in WWII.
* Was there a WWII tank worse than the “Sherman”?
* Is Donald Trump a Christian?
* Even WWII propaganda is anti-gun!
* Was the late Richard Bennett legit?
* Who is Irish Pastor Paul Flynn and should he be trusted?
* What does “Dominionism” have in common with “Christian Nationalism”?
* “Strategic bombing” against Japan: demons punishing demons.
* Does lopping off your breasts help stave-off breast cancer?
* Johnny Jiujitsu: the photog-on-the-spot.
* What is the plan for Donald Trump’s future? It could be very bad for all of us.
* What really happened with the Reagan “attempted assassination”?
* Lyndon “LBJ” Johnson’s Jesuit.
* Jehovah’s Witnesses were used to gaslight “vaccine hesitancy”.
* The secret life of Charles Tazer-face Russell.
* What does Trump picking “JD” Vance as VP tell us?
* What does Larry Wessels’ Pastor tell us about Christianity in America?
* You MUST be your own: healer, journalist, pastor, etc.—here’s why.

Keywords
jesuitstrump assassinationfake war
