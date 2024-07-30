Catholics “in Ukraine”, Dead Son Club, War, “Christian Trump”? “Dominionism”, Assassination

SR 2024-07-29 Jesuit Thumb in Ukraine

Topic list:

* Air Force veteran Michael “Garand Thumb” Jones is a YouTube multi-millionaire: is this why?

* What exactly is going on with the “Russia-Ukraine war”?

* The danger of video-gaming false realities and who is it that created them?

* Flying Monkey Ross helps Johnny add to “the Dead Son Club”.

* Johnny recaps U.S. “incompetence” that got young Americans slaughtered in WWII.

* Was there a WWII tank worse than the “Sherman”?

* Is Donald Trump a Christian?

* Even WWII propaganda is anti-gun!

* Was the late Richard Bennett legit?

* Who is Irish Pastor Paul Flynn and should he be trusted?

* What does “Dominionism” have in common with “Christian Nationalism”?

* “Strategic bombing” against Japan: demons punishing demons.

* Does lopping off your breasts help stave-off breast cancer?

* Johnny Jiujitsu: the photog-on-the-spot.

* What is the plan for Donald Trump’s future? It could be very bad for all of us.

* What really happened with the Reagan “attempted assassination”?

* Lyndon “LBJ” Johnson’s Jesuit.

* Jehovah’s Witnesses were used to gaslight “vaccine hesitancy”.

* The secret life of Charles Tazer-face Russell.

* What does Trump picking “JD” Vance as VP tell us?

* What does Larry Wessels’ Pastor tell us about Christianity in America?

* You MUST be your own: healer, journalist, pastor, etc.—here’s why.

