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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 8
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273 views • February 25, 2021
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 8
Part 8: Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Parts 1 - 8 of this excellent series maybe viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
FOLLOW JANET ONLINE:
https://twitter.com/JanetOssebaard
https://clickly.uk/JANETOSSEBAARD
SUBSCRIBE TO FALL CABAL ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
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Part 8: Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Parts 1 - 8 of this excellent series maybe viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
FOLLOW JANET ONLINE:
https://twitter.com/JanetOssebaard
https://clickly.uk/JANETOSSEBAARD
SUBSCRIBE TO FALL CABAL ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Disclosure Library
u
t
c
h
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