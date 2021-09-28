Why Suffering isn’t Real | Release resistance from your unconscious mind

What raises your vibration and increases your energy? If you have any tips that you’d like to share, be sure to leave them in the comments below.



We came into life on this planet to create. We all have dreams and the very best ideas are often misunderstood because they transcend words.



Practicing meditation and the art of detaching from your thoughts will create space in your mind to allow you to create.



Start with small steps if you must, and remember that you are the only one who is going to save your life.



It’s a powerful realization to have, and once you have it, you can quite literally create the life of your dreams.



Today I’m releasing a guided #hypnosis to release resistance from your unconscious mind which will allow the process of moving into a higher vibration become one that is desired and sought after.



Be sure to subscribe to my channel and hit the like button if you’re ready to make a change.



#hypnotherapy #meditation