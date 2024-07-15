Tom MacDonald - "You Missed" Rap Song released today

Tom MacDonald - "You Missed"I'm not into rap, but wanted to post this. Give him a view and he wrote: I made this beat, wrote this song & shot the video last night.ALBUMS & MERCH: http://www.HangOverGang.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YL9apblSQ-s&ab_channel=TomMacDonald

Lyrics:



[Verse 1]

They burnin' the country down with their progressiveness

It started with changing what gender is

Then graduated to you’re racist if you think that your life matters and your skin don’t have melanin

They don’t want peace, they want skeletons

They want men to pretend that they're feminine

They don’t want an election, they got so offended by freedom that they just tried killin' the president

I used to think that thе woke were misguidеd, but now I can see that they’re evil

Twitter is angry that Trump isn’t dead, you know got shot? Innocent people

Thought y’all were tolerant? Thought we were equals? I thought you valued how everyone feels?

Then why are y'all celebrating an attempted assassination like you’re part of Antifa?

[Pre-Chorus]

Thank God the left can’t aim

Thank God the right don’t riot

Welcome to the home of the brave

Freedom ain’t afraid of violence

You wish he was dying





[Chorus]

Bitch you missed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Why can’t we just shoot straight?

Y’all are goin insane

Bitch you missed

There's no one else you can blame

Tried to lock him up in a cage

Now you tryna kill what you hate

Bitch you missed

[Verse 2]

Told us trust the science, but it never made sense to me

Why would we put all our trust in the enemy?

Millions of people are hooked on amphetamines, they’re making billions on untested remedies

Borders are open to people with felonies, Biden can’t stop ‘em, he don’t have the energy

Y’all wanna kill the man trying to fight for a better tomorrow by making him Kennedy?

I tried to give y’all a chance, like "maybe the left isn’t nuts", I was wrong

Y’all are exactly as crazy as every conservative person I know said you were all along

Wanna protest? Go hard

Wanna burn flags? Go off

But y’all are so triggered that you’re pulling triggers at presidents, y'all the terrorists when you’re armed





[Pre-Chorus]

Thank God the left can’t aim

Thank God the right don’t riot

Welcome to the home of the brave

Freedom ain’t afraid of violence

You wish he was dying

[Chorus]

Bitch you missed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Why can’t we just shoot straight?

Y’all are goin insane

Bitch you missed

There's no one else you can blame

Tried to lock him up in a cage

Now you tryna kill what you hate

Bitch you missed