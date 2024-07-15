Tom MacDonald - "You Missed" Rap Song released today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom MacDonald - "You Missed"I'm not into rap, but wanted to post this. Give him a view and he wrote: I made this beat, wrote this song & shot the video last night.ALBUMS & MERCH: http://www.HangOverGang.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YL9apblSQ-s&ab_channel=TomMacDonald
[Verse 1]
They burnin' the country down with their progressiveness
It started with changing what gender is
Then graduated to you’re racist if you think that your life matters and your skin don’t have melanin
They don’t want peace, they want skeletons
They want men to pretend that they're feminine
They don’t want an election, they got so offended by freedom that they just tried killin' the president
I used to think that thе woke were misguidеd, but now I can see that they’re evil
Twitter is angry that Trump isn’t dead, you know got shot? Innocent people
Thought y’all were tolerant? Thought we were equals? I thought you valued how everyone feels?
Then why are y'all celebrating an attempted assassination like you’re part of Antifa?
[Pre-Chorus]
Thank God the left can’t aim
Thank God the right don’t riot
Welcome to the home of the brave
Freedom ain’t afraid of violence
You wish he was dying
[Chorus]
Bitch you missed
Thank God the left can’t aim
Why can’t we just shoot straight?
Y’all are goin insane
Bitch you missed
There's no one else you can blame
Tried to lock him up in a cage
Now you tryna kill what you hate
Bitch you missed
[Verse 2]
Told us trust the science, but it never made sense to me
Why would we put all our trust in the enemy?
Millions of people are hooked on amphetamines, they’re making billions on untested remedies
Borders are open to people with felonies, Biden can’t stop ‘em, he don’t have the energy
Y’all wanna kill the man trying to fight for a better tomorrow by making him Kennedy?
I tried to give y’all a chance, like "maybe the left isn’t nuts", I was wrong
Y’all are exactly as crazy as every conservative person I know said you were all along
Wanna protest? Go hard
Wanna burn flags? Go off
But y’all are so triggered that you’re pulling triggers at presidents, y'all the terrorists when you’re armed
[Pre-Chorus]
Thank God the left can’t aim
Thank God the right don’t riot
Welcome to the home of the brave
Freedom ain’t afraid of violence
You wish he was dying
[Chorus]
Bitch you missed
Thank God the left can’t aim
Why can’t we just shoot straight?
Y’all are goin insane
Bitch you missed
There's no one else you can blame
Tried to lock him up in a cage
Now you tryna kill what you hate
Bitch you missed