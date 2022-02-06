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TERRAIN THE FILM - BEHIND THE SCENES
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148 views • February 06, 2022
TERRAIN THE FILM - BEHIND THE SCENES
This video is a roundtable discussion exploring the making of Terrain featuring Andrew Kaufman, Marcy Cravat, Sally Fallon, Barre Lando, Stefan Lanka, and Veda Austin.
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm.
source:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
This video is a roundtable discussion exploring the making of Terrain featuring Andrew Kaufman, Marcy Cravat, Sally Fallon, Barre Lando, Stefan Lanka, and Veda Austin.
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm.
source:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
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