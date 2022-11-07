Woman suffers PFIZER VAXX induced BLOOD CLOTS in LUNGS after lifting a couch

Denise Reynee Arrieta

Nov 30, 2021

My kids got their first dose of Covid vaccine! Both

were excited and know what the vaccine is for! Vivi

does not like needles, but handled it well!

I'm so proud of my littles. Aidan walked right into the

office and told them why he was here. Then he told

them he wanted the Pfizer because it was in the

news!

###

Denise Reynee Arrieta

just tried to help a friend move a lightweight couch.

couldn't breathe. Dang. Blood clots in the lungs. 3

months of blood thinners. Bag humbug.

