Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woman suffers PFIZER VAXX induced BLOOD CLOTS in LUNGS after lifting a couch
649 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 days ago |
Shop now

Denise Reynee Arrieta

Nov 30, 2021
My kids got their first dose of Covid vaccine! Both
were excited and know what the vaccine is for! Vivi
does not like needles, but handled it well!
I'm so proud of my littles. Aidan walked right into the
office and told them why he was here. Then he told
them he wanted the Pfizer because it was in the
news!

###

Denise Reynee Arrieta
just tried to help a friend move a lightweight couch.
couldn't breathe. Dang. Blood clots in the lungs. 3
months of blood thinners. Bag humbug.

Mirrored - Boot Camp

Keywords
vaccineblood clotspfizer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket