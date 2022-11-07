Woman suffers PFIZER VAXX induced BLOOD CLOTS in LUNGS after lifting a couch

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Denise Reynee Arrieta
Nov 30, 2021
My kids got their first dose of Covid vaccine! Both
were excited and know what the vaccine is for! Vivi
does not like needles, but handled it well!
I'm so proud of my littles. Aidan walked right into the
office and told them why he was here. Then he told
them he wanted the Pfizer because it was in the
news!
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Denise Reynee Arrieta
just tried to help a friend move a lightweight couch.
couldn't breathe. Dang. Blood clots in the lungs. 3
months of blood thinners. Bag humbug.
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