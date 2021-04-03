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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0532 - Rebecca L Foley - The 3 are sentenced
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61 views • April 03, 2021
Rebecca was near her residence in her Volkswagen Beetle, when the group attempted to rob her. She was attempting to flee, when one of them fired through her rear passenger window, striking her, before they fled in a vehicle driven by Pastures, who was later killed because they thought he would talk to police.
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