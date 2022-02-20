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Man Is Creating A Utopian World The Demon-Rats Are Fucking Up: Why History Repeats Itself...
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52 views • February 20, 2022
There are so many beautiful places in the world to live especially in America Israel Great Britain Australia and New Zealand. Why is God allowing the Demon-Rats to destroy it all with Greed, medical tyranny, and Woke-ism?
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