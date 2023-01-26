Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Jab Injured Victims Gaslit & Abandoned By Doctors Are Turning To Suicide
48 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek - Jab Injured Victims Gaslit & Abandoned By Doctors Are Turning To Suicide - with Brianne Dressen


“The sad reality is we haven't been able to save everyone. And there's some people that have made the ultimate choice.”

Watch the full video with Brianne Dressen & Jan Jekielek on EpochTV: https://www.theepochtimes.com/brianne-dressen-gaslit-by-doctors-and-loved-ones-some-vaccine-injured-are-making-the-ultimate-choice-to-end-their-suffering_4994340.html

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket