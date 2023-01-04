THEY'RE COMING FOR YOUR BANK ACCOUNT! - Globalists Plot Bail-Ins & Taxes As Inflation SKYROCKETS!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of taxes on savings in the UK at the same time as inflation ravages people's savings and the FDIC calls for bail-in regimes, stealing people's money out of their bank accounts to pay off their own debts.

For a long time, we've told people, do not save your money, use it wisely. Put it into wealth insurance like gold and silver or privacy coins for the purpose of avoiding theft and inflation. We are seeing so much of what we have previously predicted coming to fruition today and it seems as though most still don't care as they're more interested in the convenience of a bank account.

As the cashless society approaches, that convenience is going to be used to control the populace into coming technocracy.

From 15 Minute Cities to carbon credits, people are in big trouble if they don't get their money out of the banking system. Dependence on the banking system is extremely detrimental.

In this video, we break down this latest news and how it effects you as well as what solutions there are for people who want to dodge this coming catastrophe.





