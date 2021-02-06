Hunter Biden bangs dead brothers wife, knocks up stripper, did coke, Barisma = $2 million book deal

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Drugs, prostitutes, shady dealings, a quickie marriage — President Joe Biden's son Hunter is too easily depicted as sleaze in human form.



Who else would have left his wife and jumped into bed with his recently departed brother's widow only for her to end the affair when he got a stripper pregnant?



Is it only Hunter who could have received two special waivers to join the military and be commissioned at a special ceremony in the White House, but then blow his chance on his very first day when a blood test came back positive for cocaine?



Who but Hunter who could receive a diamond from a would-be Chinese business partner whose existence would come to light in divorce papers?



Now the president's son is getting to tell his side of his unsavory life — warts and all — in a book that could embarrass his father even further, less than three months into his term in the Oval Office.



Beautiful Things — the as yet unexplained title of Biden's tome — promises to center on his well-publicized struggles with substance abuse according to Gallery Books, an imprint of publishers Simon & Schuster.



Its April 6 release was announced Thursday, Hunter's 51st birthday.



Biden is likely to have received an advance of up to $2 million for writing the book and stands to make millions more if he allows his life story to be filmed. Robert Downey Jr. has already been mentioned as the ideal person to play him on the silver screen.



Already author Stephen King, who knows a thing or two about horror, is praising the book, calling it 'a harrowing and compulsively readable memoir.'



'Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley,' King writes in a publicity blurb.



'Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.'



Fellow authors Dave Eggers, who wrote his own memoir A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, and Anne Lamott, who has written about her battle with alcoholism, have also lauded the book.



In a snippet released by Gallery, Biden writes in the book, 'I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love.'



And certainly that part is true, Hunter has witnessed the deaths of his mother, sister and brother and despite all his troubles his father has always stood by him.



'My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,' Biden said during a presidential debate with Donald Trump last September. 'He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son.'



The White House issued a statement Thursday from Joe and Jill Biden echoing that sentiment.



But Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary avoided answering whether the book was subject to government clearance.



Biden and the White House have promised that his family would not benefit from his administration, and already Kamala Harris' niece Maya Harris' has been warned against further moves to cash in on her family name, which have included a book about her aunt and a clothing range.



Asked about Maya Harris last week, Psaki said: 'It's the White House's policy that the president's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way, in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support.'



But Thursday she changed tone on Hunter, reading the statement, from the Bidens which said: 'We admire our son Hunter's strength and courage to talk openly about his addiction so that others might see themselves in his journey and find hope.



'This is a personal book about his personal struggle.'



But now the question remains: How true-to-life will the rest of Hunter's book be to that 'struggle?' Will it reflect honestly on the numerous scandals that have surrounded him or will it just put a gloss on the sordid doings of a man who would most likely be shunned by polite society if he weren't the First Son of the United States?



Hunter Biden's life got off to a dire start. He was just two when his mother Neilia and his younger sister Naomi were killed when their station wagon was T-boned by an 18-wheeler at an intersection as the family went Christmas shopping.