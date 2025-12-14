Moses Was The First Christian Nationalist

Moses is the original Christian nationalist.

Moses was called to set up an explicitly Christian nation/state. Moses went to Egypt in order to rescue his kin — his blood relatives (BLOOD)— from domination and slavery by a pagan society.

He led them to Canaan’s land (the cursed son of Ham were the “original” settlers). They invaded that land, killed the Canaanites (specific ethnos that were not the ethnos of Israel/Jacob). The Law (FAITH) of that land was the Ten Commandments. They had a contiguous geographic area. They spoke the same language and shared the same ancestors, customs, morals, and history.

Let no one deceive you, all the Patriarchs and Prophets were Christians — they saw, heard and worshipped Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ was with the Father from the very beginning (and no man except Jesus Christ has seen the Father)

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com

14 December 2025 A.D.