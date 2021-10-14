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10 14 21 We are witnessing the DESTRUCTION of the OLD GUARD We are IN IT TOGETHER PRAY
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80 views • October 14, 2021
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Music
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How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Stew Peters with Kash Patel
https://tinyurl.com/kxpa469c
The Plot against the President
https://tinyurl.com/wrjyr7wu
Scott shows his painting
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/45433
Numbers on VAX don’t lie
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75166
Marine says he would rather die then get VAX
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75163
Mark of the Beast
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75541
Tyson Fury speaks truth
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75330
Halloween decoration trolling
https://t.me/nocovidvaccinesusa/75231
Cartoon shows smart mark
https://t.me/nocovidvaccinesusa/75231
>Trans boy rapes girl in school bathroom.
https://tinyurl.com/7tdykurt
Mr Biden’s neighborhood
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/16939
Flu Remedies
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/10786
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
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★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
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———————————
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> [http://ketowithawk.com/]
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Johnny Paycheck - Take This Job And Shove It (Audio)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj2iGAifSNI
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Stew Peters with Kash Patel
https://tinyurl.com/kxpa469c
The Plot against the President
https://tinyurl.com/wrjyr7wu
Scott shows his painting
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/45433
Numbers on VAX don’t lie
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75166
Marine says he would rather die then get VAX
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75163
Mark of the Beast
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75541
Tyson Fury speaks truth
https://t.me/c/1309415498/75330
Halloween decoration trolling
https://t.me/nocovidvaccinesusa/75231
Cartoon shows smart mark
https://t.me/nocovidvaccinesusa/75231
>Trans boy rapes girl in school bathroom.
https://tinyurl.com/7tdykurt
Mr Biden’s neighborhood
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/16939
Flu Remedies
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/10786
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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