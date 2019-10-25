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No Masters No Slaves
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11 views • October 25, 2019
Those who believe that "authority" is necessary and that it must continue, have actually been duped into believing that human SLAVERY is necessary and must continue in order to proven chaos.
Violence and slavery can NOT prevent chaos.
Violence and slavery ARE chaos.
The fear of the possibility of chaos IS the fear of true freedom.
Violence and slavery can NOT prevent chaos.
Violence and slavery ARE chaos.
The fear of the possibility of chaos IS the fear of true freedom.
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