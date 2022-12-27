Create New Account
SHOCKING! The Virgin Mary Reveals Three Great Difficulties Humanity Will Face in 2023 to 2027!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 26, 2022


In an interviewed with the renowned German seer Manuela Strack at the beginning of the year 2022. She revealed that she met in private with Cardinal Josef Ratzinger on February 10, 2004 and the next day, with John Paul II, and gave him a secret that the Virgin had entrusted to her.

And on October 30, 2021, Manuela received permission from Heaven to reveal what was in the secret, or at least part of it. The secret given to John Paul II included the vision of "three keys."

Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/3-grandes-dificultades/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1XL5riaBRg


