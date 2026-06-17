Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for 2026 Newsletter 25: June 17, 2026

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More info on Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.
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Exiled Iranian crown prince slams US-Iran deal as doomed to fail
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/428748
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Motor Oil Supply Outages Start To Appear In Canada
https://terral.substack.com/cp/202462406
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The AI Threat SciFi Predicted Is Right On Our Doorstep
https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/ai-threat-scifi-predicted-right-our-doorstep
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Protect your house and vehicle from EMP attacks: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com
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Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/pages/homepage-62?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Visit Terral’s Miles Franklin Landing Page Website: https://milesfranklin.com/terral-croft-2/
https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement
Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].
Mention Terral Croft for discount
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Bioweapon Threats:
Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated
How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Nano Silver on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
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Contact Terral: [email protected]