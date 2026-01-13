Anthony Patch: A BRICS World Government & AI Antichrist?

Anthony Patch gives his analysis on our march toward world government from a biblical perspective, which he believes is pivoting to BRICS, the incoming digital control grid including blockchain and cryptocurrency, the genetic manipulation agenda, and much more!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Anthony Patch https://anthonypatch.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@anthonypatchofficial





About Anthony Patch

Anthony Patch is the host of "Pulse" which focuses on current, global geopolitical issues. If you would like to hear more from Anthony, he continues to produce three Live Streams per week on his private, subscriber-based platform and publishes ENTANGLED Magazine monthly - a unique source document for leading-edge insights into the hidden aspects of science and Biblical scripture. You can connect with Anthony through his subscriber-based, private platform for live streams which includes all past archived recordings - currently over 800! - Join here: http://subscribe.anthonypatch.com





You can secure copies of ENTANGLED Magazine here: https://entangled-productions.myshopify.co





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)