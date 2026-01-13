BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Anthony Patch: A BRICS World Government & AI Antichrist?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
418 followers
81 views • 1 day ago

Anthony Patch gives his analysis on our march toward world government from a biblical perspective, which he believes is pivoting to BRICS, the incoming digital control grid including blockchain and cryptocurrency, the genetic manipulation agenda, and much more!


Websites

Anthony Patch https://anthonypatch.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@anthonypatchofficial


About Anthony Patch

Anthony Patch is the host of "Pulse" which focuses on current, global geopolitical issues. If you would like to hear more from Anthony, he continues to produce three Live Streams per week on his private, subscriber-based platform and publishes ENTANGLED Magazine monthly - a unique source document for leading-edge insights into the hidden aspects of science and Biblical scripture. You can connect with Anthony through his subscriber-based, private platform for live streams which includes all past archived recordings - currently over 800! - Join here: http://subscribe.anthonypatch.com


You can secure copies of ENTANGLED Magazine here: https://entangled-productions.myshopify.co


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
blockchainbiblerussiavenezuelachristianityprophecyaichinanwosurveillancecryptotechnocracyantichristbricsdigital iddata centerstechnate
