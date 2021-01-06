Medical Tyranny - the COVID/VAX plan for population control & reduction

Here is another video I am confident Eew-Toob will censor. It is good enough to get their attention and shows deep corruption in unelected and elected rulers over you and me.



The big news as I post this is that DC cops killed an unarmed woman, ANTIFA infiltrated the MAGA protest, it was likely them that initiated the pushing, cornering of cops to trigger the shooting response, VP Pence is not against stolen elections and much, much more... BUT there is a lot of research yet to do to sort out the news wheat from the chaff. I will get on that as soon as the picture clarifies.



Meanwhile, THE VACCINE is one of the most powerful globalist tools in play to reduce the population numbers and vitality. Pay attention to it.