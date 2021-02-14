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The Anti-Human Mindset Of Environmentalists | Robert Zubrin and Stefan Molyneux
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34 views • February 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3231/the-antihuman-mindset-of-environmentalists-robert-zubrin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3231-the-anti-human-mindset-of-environmentalists-robert-zubrin-and-stefan-molyneux
The environmentalist movement wraps itself in images of trees, flowers and cute woodland creatures - but the results of their desired policies are often far more sinister in reality. Dr. Robert Zubrin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the environmentalism movement's anti-humanist claims, including its modern tirades against pesticides, global warming, population growth, biotech foods, resource depletion, nuclear power and industrial development.
Dr. Robert Zubrin is the founder and President of the Mars Society, a senior fellow with the Center for Security Policy, and the author of “Merchants of Despair: Radical Environmentalists, Criminal Pseudo-Scientists, and the Fatal Cult of Antihumanism.” Get the book: http://www.fdrurl.com/robert-zubrin
The Mars Society: http://www.marssociety.org
Center for Security Policy: http://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3231-the-anti-human-mindset-of-environmentalists-robert-zubrin-and-stefan-molyneux
The environmentalist movement wraps itself in images of trees, flowers and cute woodland creatures - but the results of their desired policies are often far more sinister in reality. Dr. Robert Zubrin joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the environmentalism movement's anti-humanist claims, including its modern tirades against pesticides, global warming, population growth, biotech foods, resource depletion, nuclear power and industrial development.
Dr. Robert Zubrin is the founder and President of the Mars Society, a senior fellow with the Center for Security Policy, and the author of “Merchants of Despair: Radical Environmentalists, Criminal Pseudo-Scientists, and the Fatal Cult of Antihumanism.” Get the book: http://www.fdrurl.com/robert-zubrin
The Mars Society: http://www.marssociety.org
Center for Security Policy: http://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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