BrightLearn - Heart Frauds: Uncovering the Biggest Health Scam in History by Dr. Charles T. McGee

This podcast delves into the controversial and complex world of heart disease treatment and prevention, challenging the efficacy and necessity of common, often expensive medical practices such as angiograms and bypass surgeries, while highlighting the potential of less invasive, cost-effective alternatives based on the insights from Dr. Charles T. McGee's book "Heart Frauds: Uncovering the Biggest Health Scam in History."





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.