HUMAN RACE = 90% MORONS = DEAD. MANY ARE CALLED BUT FEW ARE CHOSEN (UNVAXXED) 💉💉💉

PREGNANT VULCAN WOMAN KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONSShe was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum since week 8 of her pregnancy. That condition was probably caused by her double "booster." Flu + covid shot.

Cherish your loved ones. A lifetime of laughs and memories is never enough and can be swept away so quickly.





This hurts.





We lost our amazing Whitney Oliver as she passed away in her sleep with her 22 week old baby in her belly and her incredible husband by her side.





If you knew her , you know she’d want us to live and love and play. Send love to those around you, send love to her husband, parents and brothers.

Whit, you will forever remain the human I aspire to be. I love you sweet cousin. The world will be sad for a very long time.

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





