‘Every American needs to know’: Hunter Biden could be forced to testify ‘under oath’
The United States Congress could exercise its subpoena power to put Hunter Biden on the stand to testify under oath about his family's business entanglements with Ukraine, according to Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer.

Keywords
current eventscrimehunter bidenukrainetestifyfamily business

