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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Double Blind, What Is The Agenda For The World? What's Up, Prof? 11
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108 views • January 31, 2021
Episode 11. With the overwhelming number of videos and information currently about the Coronavirus, Mark of the Beast and the alleged dark agendas of Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the deep state, what does the future hold? When looking at all the events around the world, we can clearly see where the world is heading and what the agenda is.
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