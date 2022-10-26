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Good morning, dear friends, protests continue in Haiti against the American henchman Ariel Henri, under whom - and this is already typical - life is expensive, crime is out of control, and the only solution the government sees is another military intervention by the United States.
The Haitians themselves now want other international partners. At all the protests over the past month, the Russian tricolor has become a mandatory attribute.