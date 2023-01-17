2023 Next Steps Conference – Building the Parallel Society

Join us Feb 22, 2023-Feb 25, 2023 for the 2023 Next Steps Conference, which will be held at the beautiful Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands Resort in Buford, Georgia.

This conference will help shift the current paradigm and is bringing together an amazing group of teachers and activists to bring a parallel society into being, and this conference could be the catalyst needed. In person collaboration is key to create true and lasting change.

Topics that you can expect this conference to cover:

How to become a citizen journalist

Ways to opt out of the technocratic state

Alternative education choices like homeschooling

How to heal yourself naturally

Creating a homestead and community building

And so much more!

Hear from special guests like Dr. Joseph Mercola, Jim Gale, Derrick Broze, and so many more amazing speakers.

Visit https://next-steps.info/ if you’d like to learn more about the Next Steps Conference or to sign up to attend (use discount code FOODFOREST at checkout to save 10% on any ticket).