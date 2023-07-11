THE 4 LIVING CREATURES and THE 144,000

Written and published by Lucia on July 11/2023
Link to written transcript to follow.
To learn more about the 144,000 please refer to this playlist, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=739phbDfCXM&list=PLLbqJ_8wXubg-ukc3rwH6r7hyxKdAJHYt
TO YAH BE ALL THE GLORY FOR HIS WISDOM AND REVELATIONS!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.