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Covid Lies & Experimental DNA Altering Agents (Vaccine) Exposed
Aimless News
Aimless News
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123 views • February 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:

https://twitter.com/ThePowersThatBe/status/1360032447908503552/photo/1

https://trendingpolitics.com/shocking-coverup-cuomo-aide-admits-they-hid-nursing-home-data-to-avoid-feds/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/false-covid-hysteria/

Potatohead says wear masks another year - https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1359985372860719116

Dr Kaufman talking about masks - https://www.bitchute.com/video/YH6YHkLQ10dt/ 25:27 - 27:14

Mask brainwashing - https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1359861886305656833

https://www.theepochtimes.com/deaths-of-elderly-who-recovered-from-covid-19-but-died-after-vaccine-raise-questions_3692259.html

Vaccine - https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/dr-sherri-tenpenny-explains-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months-must-video-3037796.html 4:30 - 8:15 and 32:15 - 33:37

https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/10/report-who-covid-investigator-is-recipient-of-chicom-grant-worked-with-wuhan-lab-for-18-years/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6687123/Mother-arrested-children-calling-transgender-woman-man.html

Dog sticks icy landing - https://twitter.com/SecondOnlyRyMac/status/1359856322548793344



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Keywords
newsvaccinejoe bidencovid hoaxmasks dont work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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