Five Star Jewls plus Vote NO Issue #1

We The People SW Ohio Freedom Festival 2023 Event!Five Star Jewls Puerto Rico, Jim and Melba https://www.fivestarjewls.com/

https://shop.paparazzipremiere.com/424927/shop?featuredProductSearch=false

Jason Miller We The People SW Ohio Freedom Festival 2023 Sunday, October 15, 2023

#issue1ohio #prolife #OhioIssue1 Car Magnets, Yards Signs, Issue #1

Ohio Damon Appel https://sites.google.com/view/vote-no-issue-1-2023/home...

***https://www.facebook.com/groups/ohioelectionforum/permalink/641769424457568/?mibextid=Nif5oz***

Election Forum Clermont County Republican Party Josh Barns 197 East Main St. Batavia

Ohio 45103 (513) 801-0874 Plain Vote NO Issue One sign. https://www.facebook.com/groups/ohioelectionforum/media

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10228088987142408&set=g.290345189599995

Resistance Chicks Michelle Svensson Made another sign on CANVA you need to order from Canva with all the information in shorthand. VOTE NO on Ohio's Issue 1 that will be going out front in our yard. If you would like to order one, it was roughly $80 for the size I got from Canva but you can order a smaller size directly from them with this link

https://www.canva.com/.../2xioVQ-nL3HKRuZyaPLLZw/view...